Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sells One Lincoln Park in North Dallas for $54M

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Atlanta-based REIT Piedmont Office Realty Trust has sold One Lincoln Park, an approximately 257,000-square-foot building in North Dallas. The 10-story building, which was constructed in 1999, was 59 percent leased at the end of 2023. Amenities include a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge and grab-and-go food service. A financial institution, which the Dallas Morning News reports is Triumph Financial, purchased One Lincoln Park in an all-cash deal and plans to use the building as its new headquarters.

