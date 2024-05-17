Piedmont Office Realty Trust Signs Travel + Leisure to Corporate Headquarters Lease in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has signed Travel + Leisure Co., a timeshare hospitality giant, to a lease at 501 W. Church in downtown Orlando. The publicly traded tenant will occupy the entirety of the five-story, 182,000-square-foot building and utilize the space for its new corporate headquarters through at least 2040.

Alex Valente and Ben Mullenix represented Piedmont Office internally in the lease transaction along with Michael Phipps and Colin Morrison of CBRE. Greg Katz and Jason Warren of Stream Realty Partners, along with Mike Hopper of Newmark, represented the tenant. According to Valente, the Travel + Leisure lease represents the largest lease in downtown Orlando since 2019.

Piedmont Office plans to renovate and rebrand the building ahead of the tenant’s occupancy in 2025. Preparations will include adding signage and modern amenities — including a new fitness center, conference center and café — to create a experience tailored for Travel + Leisure’s 900 expected employees.