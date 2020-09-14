Piedmont Office REIT Signs Fintech Firm to 172,000 SF Office Lease in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter District

Deluxe Corp. plans to bring approximately 700 jobs to Glenridge Highlands II in Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ATLANTA — Piedmont Office Realty Trust, a metro Atlanta-based office REIT, has signed financial tech firm Deluxe Corp. to a 172,000-square-foot office lease at Glenridge Highlands II in Atlanta. The 20-story office tower is located at 5565 Glenridge Connector in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Deluxe plans to bring approximately 700 jobs to metro Atlanta with more to come in the near future. The company plans to invest approximately $12 million to construct, build-out and furnish the space at Glenridge Highlands II. Piedmont Office Realty Trust owns the 424,000-square-office building, as well as the adjacent Glenridge Highlands I, and is planning to develop a new 250,000-square-foot office tower on the campus.