REBusinessOnline

Piedmont Office REIT Signs Fintech Firm to 172,000 SF Office Lease in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter District

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Deluxe Corp. plans to bring approximately 700 jobs to Glenridge Highlands II in Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ATLANTA — Piedmont Office Realty Trust, a metro Atlanta-based office REIT, has signed financial tech firm Deluxe Corp. to a 172,000-square-foot office lease at Glenridge Highlands II in Atlanta. The 20-story office tower is located at 5565 Glenridge Connector in Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. Deluxe plans to bring approximately 700 jobs to metro Atlanta with more to come in the near future. The company plans to invest approximately $12 million to construct, build-out and furnish the space at Glenridge Highlands II. Piedmont Office Realty Trust owns the 424,000-square-office building, as well as the adjacent Glenridge Highlands I, and is planning to develop a new 250,000-square-foot office tower on the campus.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  