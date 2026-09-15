Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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AcquisitionsOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Piedmont Realty Trust Acquires Office Building in Arlington, Virginia for $56.3M

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — Piedmont Realty Trust Inc. has purchased a 188,014-square-foot office building located at 4075 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington’s Ballston submarket. A partnership between Rithm Capital Corp., GreenBarn Investment Group and FarmViewVentures sold the property for $56.3 million.

Jud Ryan, James Cassidy and Grant Marley of Newmark represented the sellers in the transaction. Rithm, GreenBarn and FarmView purchased the office property in September 2024 and invested approximately $6 million in capital improvements, which helped generate more than 90,000 square feet of new leasing activity.

Office tenants at 4075 Wilson include Nalej Corp., KnowBe4, Systems Planning & Analysis and OpenText Public Sector. The ground-level retail space is fully leased to Sweetgreen, Grazie Nonna, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Pinnacle Bank.

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