Pier 1 Imports Announces Intent to Close All Remaining Stores, Liquidate Assets

Pictured is a Pier 1 Imports store in West Hartford, Connecticut. The Fort Worth-based retailer has announced its intent to wind down operations and sell off its assets after nearly 60 years in business.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Pier 1 Imports Inc. has filed a motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court to begin the process of closing all of its remaining stores and liquidating its assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, the Fort Worth-based home goods retailer said on Tuesday. Pier 1 closed about 450 stores in January and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-February prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, CEO Robert Riesbeck said in the statement that the pandemic had amplified the company’s struggles to restructure debt and secure investment that would keep the business afloat. Pier 1 intends to initiate store closing efforts and liquidation sales once stores can reopen, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines from local government and health officials. Pier 1 was founded in 1962 and operated about 1,300 stores at the height of its expansion in 2006.