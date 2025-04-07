Monday, April 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
15008-A-St-Tacoma-WA
Located at 15008 A St. in Tacoma, Wash., Hidden Firs offers 56 apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Pierce County Housing Authority Buys 56-Unit Hidden Firs Apartment Complex in Tacoma, Washington

by Amy Works

TACOMA, WASH. — Pierce County, Wash., Housing Authority (PCHA) has acquired Hidden Firs, a multifamily community in Tacoma. A long-time family ownership group, which developed the property, sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Located at 15008 A St., Hidden Firs offers 56 apartments spread across 2 acres. The acquisition supports PCHA’s mission to maintain affordability and access to housing as regional costs continue to rise. The property appealed to PCHA because its resident profile has many tenants eligible for housing vouchers.

Austin Kelley and Ted Sipila of Kidder Mathews represented PCHA in the transaction.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers $6.1M Sale...

MCA Realty Acquires 19,500 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Building...

MMCC Arranges $3.7M Refinancing of Multifamily Property in...

TSCG Brokers Sale of 25,300 SF Douglasville Day...

JV Completes 58-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Chicago’s...

Greysteel Brokers $38M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

Woodland Rental Properties Buys 22 Newly Built Apartments...

JLL Facilitates $68.3M Acquisition Loan for Cold Storage...

Continuum Advisors Arranges Sale of Five-Property Seniors Housing...