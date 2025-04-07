Pierce County Housing Authority Buys 56-Unit Hidden Firs Apartment Complex in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, WASH. — Pierce County, Wash., Housing Authority (PCHA) has acquired Hidden Firs, a multifamily community in Tacoma. A long-time family ownership group, which developed the property, sold the asset for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

Located at 15008 A St., Hidden Firs offers 56 apartments spread across 2 acres. The acquisition supports PCHA’s mission to maintain affordability and access to housing as regional costs continue to rise. The property appealed to PCHA because its resident profile has many tenants eligible for housing vouchers.

Austin Kelley and Ted Sipila of Kidder Mathews represented PCHA in the transaction.