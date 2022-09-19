REBusinessOnline

Pierce Education Properties Acquires 382-Bed Student Housing Portfolio Near Clemson University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, South Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

The sold portfolio in Clemson includes The Enclave in Town (pictured) and The Enclave on Old Central.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Pierce Education Properties has acquired a two-property portfolio of student housing communities offering 382 beds near Clemson University in South Carolina. Acquisitions include The Enclave in Town and The Enclave on Old Central, both of which were constructed in 1998 and offer two- and three-bedroom units. The communities are situated at 423 Lindsay Road and 1146 Old Central Road and feature shared amenities, including a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Teddy Leatherman, Scott Clifton and Stewart Hayes of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Centerlane Capital and Burkely Communities, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

