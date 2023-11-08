Pierce Education Properties Completes 169-Bed Topaz Apartments Near San Diego State University 

SAN DIEGO — Pierce Education Properties has completed Topaz Apartments, a 169-bed student housing development located near San Diego State University. The property offers a mix of one-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include study rooms, a game room, vertical tanning bed, spa and fitness center.

The community also features ground-floor retail space, which is currently leased to McDonald’s, Handel’s Ice Cream, Jimmy John’s, Dunkin and The Alley.