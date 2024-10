NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Pikalo Foods, a family-owned, wholesale provider of empanadas, has signed a 20,280-square-foot industrial lease in New Haven. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 145 Hamilton St. was originally constructed in 1965. Mark Glassman of Arnold Peck’s Commercial World represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Carl Russell and Chris Nolan of Pearce Real Estate represented the landlord, a New York-based entity doing business as 145 Hamilton LLC.