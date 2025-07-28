Monday, July 28, 2025
Company NewsDevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Pilgrim’s to Invest $400M for Prepared Foods Facility in Northwest Georgia, Create 630 Jobs

by Abby Cox

LAFAYETTE, GA. — Pilgrim’s, a global food company primarily known for producing and processing chicken and pork, will invest $400 million for the construction of a new prepared foods facility located in the northwestern corner of Georgia in LaFayette, about 30 miles south of Chattanooga, Tenn. Situated within Walker County Business Park, the multi-phase development is expected to create more than 630 new jobs at full capacity. The project is scheduled to break ground in the fall, and hiring is expected to begin in 2027, aligning with the scheduled completion of the first phase of construction.

Lori Dowdy, in partnership with the Walker County Development Authority and Georgia Quick Start, internally represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team in the Pilgrim’s deal.

Pilgrim’s currently operates seven food production facilities across Georgia, employing roughly 7,500 people.

