One Bethany North in Allen carries a construction price tag and timeline of about $100 million and 18 to 24 months.
Pillar Commercial, Hall Capital to Develop 225,000 SF Office Project in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Pillar Commercial and Oklahoma City-based Hall Capital will develop One Bethany North, a 225,000-square-foot office project in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The Allen Economic Development Corp. owns, which is situated within the Watters Creek business district. The building will rise nine stories and feature a fitness center, tenant lounge and conference facilities, as well as a courtyard with pickleball courts, putting greens and other activated green spaces. The partnership purchased the sister buildings, One Bethany East and One Bethany West, which total about 320,000 square feet combined, over the past several years. Construction of One Bethany North, which has a total price tag of more than $100 million, is expected to last 18 to 24 months.

