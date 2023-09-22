Friday, September 22, 2023
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeTexas

Pillar Commercial, OliveMill Buy 81,259 SF Flex Property in Southlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — A joint venture between two Dallas-based investment firms, Pillar Commercial and OliveMill Holdings, has purchased Pinnacle Point, an 81,259-square-foot flex property in Southlake, located in the northern-central region of the metroplex. Built in 2020, Pinnacle Point consists of three single-story buildings on a seven-acre site. Parker McCormack of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Security National Bank provided acquisition financing to the joint venture.

