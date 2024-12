RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Pillar Commercial has recapitalized Collins Square, a 215,000-square-foot office building located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The recapitalization retires the building’s existing debt and provides for a new ownership structure that includes Pillar’s current real estate fund vehicle. Travelers Insurance has been the anchor tenant at Collins Square, which recently underwent a range of capital improvements, since 2002.