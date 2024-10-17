Thursday, October 17, 2024
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau and All-Star power forward Julius Randle (who was recently traded from the Knicks to the Timberwolves) joined Knicks legends Walt 'Clyde' Frazier and the school's namesake, Earl 'The Pearl' Monroe for the groundbreaking of the new school, the operations of which will be shifted from away from a temporary location in Pelham Bay.
CivicDevelopmentNortheast

Pillar Property Management Breaks Ground on $35M Basketball Charter School in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Pillar Property Management has broken ground on The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, a $35 million academic project in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. The five-story, 69,000-square-foot building will be located at 647 Elton Ave. and will house an 8,000-square foot gymnasium, 27 regular and specialty classrooms, a library/media production studio and a dedicated broadcast studio. New Renaissance Basketball Association will operate the school, which expects to have an enrollment of about 400 students, via a long-term lease with Pillar. The project team includes ESKW/Architects, IMC Architecture, JV Construction & Consulting and Brisa Builders. Completion is slated for early 2026.

