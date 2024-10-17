Pillar Property Management Breaks Ground on $35M Basketball Charter School in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Pillar Property Management has broken ground on The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, a $35 million academic project in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. The five-story, 69,000-square-foot building will be located at 647 Elton Ave. and will house an 8,000-square foot gymnasium, 27 regular and specialty classrooms, a library/media production studio and a dedicated broadcast studio. New Renaissance Basketball Association will operate the school, which expects to have an enrollment of about 400 students, via a long-term lease with Pillar. The project team includes ESKW/Architects, IMC Architecture, JV Construction & Consulting and Brisa Builders. Completion is slated for early 2026.