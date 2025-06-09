Monday, June 9, 2025
According to the development team, The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in The Bronx will be the first of its kind in the nation: a purpose-built, specialized high school with an academic curriculum entirely designed around basketball and career paths associated with the game. These careers will include broadcast media, sports psychology, law, nutrition, facilities management and venture capital.
Pillar Property Management Tops Out $35M Basketball Charter School in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Pillar Property Management has topped out The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, a $35 million academic project in the Mott Haven area of The Bronx. The five-story, 69,000-square-foot building is located at 647 Elton Ave. and will eventually house an 8,000-square foot gymnasium, 27 regular and specialty classrooms, a library/media production studio and a dedicated broadcast studio. New Renaissance Basketball Association will operate the school, which expects to have an enrollment of about 400 students, via a long-term lease with Pillar. The project team includes ESKW/Architects, IMC Architecture, JV Construction & Consulting and Brisa Builders. Construction began last fall, and completion is slated for early- to mid-2026.

