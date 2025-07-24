Thursday, July 24, 2025
The-Maverick-Apts-Burien-WA.jpg
The Maverick in Burien, Wash., features 229 apartments. (Photo credit: Matthew Gallant Photography)
Pillar Recapitalizes 229-Unit Multifamily Property in Burien, Washington with Stockbridge Capital

by Amy Works

BURIEN, WASH. — Pillar Properties has completed the recapitalization of The Maverick, an apartment community in Burien, by bringing in Stockbridge Capital Group as a joint venture equity partner. Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto, Mark Washington and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented Pillar Properties in the transaction. Located at 15045 5th Ave. SW, The Maverick offers 229 studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Built in 2017, the property includes a movie theater; two-story, 24-hour fitness center; a yoga center; and a resident club lounge.

