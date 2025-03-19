Pilot Air Freight Signs 95,071 SF Industrial Lease in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Pilot Air Freight has signed a 95,071-square-foot industrial lease in Coppell, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The freight forwarding provider will occupy the entirety of the building at 221 Southwestern Blvd., which according to LoopNet Inc. was completed in 2024. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 31 dock-high doors and 3,780 square feet of office space. J.M. Priddy, Robert Tamillo ad Jon Gorczyca of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Kelly and Lena Thomas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners.