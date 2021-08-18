REBusinessOnline

PIM Brands Opens New 111,000 SF Office Headquarters in Park Ridge, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — PIM Brands Inc., a manufacturer of fruit snacks and related products, has opened a new global headquarters in Park Ridge, a borough located in Bergen County. The single-tenant building previously housed the headquarters of Hertz Corp. and recently underwent a $25 million renovation. The new 111,000-square-foot headquarters includes research and development space, tasting and sensory labs, graphics studios, retail plan-o-gram layout rooms and remote office and conference space. About 150 employees will work at the new office. The products of PIM Brands, which is part of The Promotion in Motion Family of Cos., include Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins and Original Gummi FunMix.

