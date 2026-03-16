Monday, March 16, 2026
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South Island Market
Upon completion of South Island Market, the mixed-use development will feature 82,000 square feet of retail, dining and office space across eight buildings, along with 79 townhomes built by Toll Brothers and 16 acres of preserved open space.
DevelopmentMixed-UseSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Pinckney Begins Vertical Construction of 34-Acre Mixed-Use Development on Johns Island in South Carolina

by Abby Cox

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — Locally based Pinckney Partners has begun vertical construction on South Island Market, a 34-acre mixed-use development located on Johns Island, about 13 miles south of Charleston. Upon completion, the project will feature 82,000 square feet of retail, dining and office space across eight buildings, along with 79 townhomes built by Toll Brothers and 16 acres of preserved open space. Roper St. Francis Healthcare and Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty will anchor the development. South Island Market is expected to open in spring 2027.

The first phase of South Island Market comprises five buildings across 45,000 square feet of commercial space. With the addition of the anchors and several pending agreements, Phase I is now 53 percent leased.

Hannah Kamba and Tim Rowley of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic (CBC Atlantic) are handling leasing for the project.

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