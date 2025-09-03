Wednesday, September 3, 2025
South Island Market will span 82,000 square feet across eight buildings, which will be designated for retailers, restaurants, service-based tenants and office space.
Pinckney, Coldwell Banker Unveil Plans for 34-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Johns Island, South Carolina

by John Nelson

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — Pinckney Partners and Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic have unveiled plans for South Island Market, a 34-acre mixed-use project under development on Johns Island, about 13 miles south of Charleston.

The project will span 82,000 square feet across eight buildings, which will be designated for retailers, restaurants, service-based tenants and office space. The development will also include 79 luxury townhomes built by Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, along with 16 acres of open space.

Buddy Darby and Charles Darby of Pinckney Partners are the lead developers of South Island Market. Hannah Kamba and Tim Rowley of Coldwell Banker are the development’s listing agents.

