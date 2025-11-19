Pine Forest Properties Sells Juniper Ridge Apartments in Bellevue, Washington for $17.5M

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Pine Forest Properties has completed the disposition of Juniper Ridge, a multifamily property in Bellevue, to a private investor for $17.5 million, or $397,727 per unit. Built in 1991 and renovated in 2015 and 2016, Juniper Ridge offers 44 apartments with kitchen pantries, linen closets, wood-burning fireplaces and a private deck or patio. Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.