Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Juniper-Ridge-Apts-Bellevue-WA
Located in Bellevue, Wash., Juniper Ridge offers 44 apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Pine Forest Properties Sells Juniper Ridge Apartments in Bellevue, Washington for $17.5M

by Amy Works

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Pine Forest Properties has completed the disposition of Juniper Ridge, a multifamily property in Bellevue, to a private investor for $17.5 million, or $397,727 per unit. Built in 1991 and renovated in 2015 and 2016, Juniper Ridge offers 44 apartments with kitchen pantries, linen closets, wood-burning fireplaces and a private deck or patio. Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

