Pine Tree Acquires Harvest Junction Shopping Center in Longmont, Colorado for $73.8M

Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Bed Bath & Beyond and Petco are tenants at Harvest Junction in Longmont, Colo.

LONGMONT, COLO. — An affiliate of Northbrook, Ill.-based Pine Tree, in partnership with New York-based Wafra Inc., has purchased Harvest Junction, a shopping center in Longmont, for $73.8 million.

Completed in 2006, Harvest Junction features 364,000 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Petco and Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Barry Brown, Bryan Ley and Jason Schmidt of JLL’s Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team brokered the transaction.