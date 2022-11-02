REBusinessOnline

Pine Tree Acquires Harvest Junction Shopping Center in Longmont, Colorado for $73.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Harvest-Junction-Longmont-CO

Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Bed Bath & Beyond and Petco are tenants at Harvest Junction in Longmont, Colo.

LONGMONT, COLO. — An affiliate of Northbrook, Ill.-based Pine Tree, in partnership with New York-based Wafra Inc., has purchased Harvest Junction, a shopping center in Longmont, for $73.8 million.

Completed in 2006, Harvest Junction features 364,000 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Michaels, Petco and Designer Shoe Warehouse.

Barry Brown, Bryan Ley and Jason Schmidt of JLL’s Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team brokered the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  