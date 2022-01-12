REBusinessOnline

Pine Tree Buys 154,049 SF Glendale Marketplace in California for $64M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Glendale-Marketplace-Glendale-CA

Five Below, LA Fitness and Ross Dress for Less are tenants at the 154,049-square-foot Glendale Marketplace in Glendale, Calif.

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Northbrook, Ill.-based Pine Tree, in partnership with a U.S. state pension fund, has purchased Glendale Marketplace in downtown Glendale for $64 million. The name of the seller was not released.

A mix of national credit tenants occupy the 154,049-square-foot property, including LA Fitness, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Buffalo Wild Wings and Old Navy.

JLL Capital Markets brokered the transaction. The acquisition brings Pine Tree’s shopping center portfolio footprint in the Los Angeles area to 1.1 million square feet.

