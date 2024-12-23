Pine Tree Receives $247M Loan for Refinancing of Six Shopping Centers Across Four States

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Oak Brook-based Pine Tree has received a $247 million loan for the refinancing of a six-property shopping center portfolio acquired earlier this year in partnership with a state pension fund. Bill Barry and Bill Stewart of Draper & Kramer Inc. arranged the loan through New York Life Real Estate Investors. The properties are located in Florida, Arizona, Oregon and Ohio. Anchor tenants include 13 TJX concepts, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty, Target and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Also included are several owned grocery stores, including Kroger, The Fresh Market and New Seasons Market.