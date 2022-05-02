REBusinessOnline

Pinecrest Breaks Ground on 509-Bed Student Housing Community Near VCU in Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Southeast, Student Housing, Virginia

Parc View at Commonwealth will offer a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units housing VCU students.

RICHMOND, VA. — Pinecrest has broken ground on Parc View at Commonwealth, a 509-bed community in Richmond serving students attending Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). The 275,000-square-foot property will offer a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity.

Shared amenities within the 16-story community are set to include study spaces; a two-story parking garage with bike parking; a penthouse-level clubhouse; multi-purpose art studio; Zen wellness terrace; outdoor courtyard; and a rooftop deck lounge with grills, fire pits and seating.

The project team includes Hickok Cole Architecture & Interior Design, Timmons Group Civil Engineering and Rycon Construction. Pinecrest, a student housing developer with offices in metro Chicago and Los Angeles, plans to deliver Parc View at Commonwealth in summer 2024.

