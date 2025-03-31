Monday, March 31, 2025
The-Penny-on-College-Main
The Penny on College Main will offer 605 beds for students attending Texas A&M University in College Station. In addition to proximity to campus, the property is located just steps away from the Northgate Entertainment District.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Pinecrest Breaks Ground on 605-Bed Student Housing Project Near Texas A&M University

by Taylor Williams

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Pinecrest has broken ground on The Penny on College Main, a 605-bed student housing project that will be located at 415 College Main St. near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The property will offer 199 units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity, including townhomes. Shared amenities will include multiple study spaces, a resort-style pool, pickleball court, fitness center, package lockers, an automated market and a pet relief area and washroom. The development team for the project, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2027, includes Rhode Partners, Rycon Construction, Mitchell & Morgan and Rhode Interior Design. CIBC USA and First Bank of Chicago provided construction financing for the development.

