Pinecrest Delivers 509-Bed Student Housing Development Near VCU in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Pinecrest has delivered Parc View at Commonwealth, a 509-bed student housing development located pedestrian to the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) campus in Richmond.

The 16-story community spans 275,000 square feet and offers units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a rooftop sky deck, art room, fitness center and collaborative study spaces.

The development team for the project included Rycon Construction Inc. as general contractor; Hickok Cole Architects; Timmons Group as civil engineer; and University Partners as managing operator. CIBC Bank USA provided construction financing for the development.