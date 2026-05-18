Pinecroft Breaks Ground on $16.2M Healthcare Project in Shenandoah, Texas

SHENANDOAH, TEXAS — Local development and investment firm Pinecroft has broken ground on a $16.2 million healthcare project in The Woodlands, located north of Houston. The project, a 39,883-square-foot medical office building, is fully preleased to providers in specialty practices such as primary care, nephrology, urology, cardiology and infectious diseases. Browne McGregor Architects designed the project, and O’Donnell Snider Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for early 2027.