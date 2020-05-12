REBusinessOnline

Pinewood Forest, Pace Lynch Add Mail Center to Tenant Roster at Mixed-Use Development in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

Edwin Jarvis’ storefront within Pinewood Forest’s Town Center will connect to the Pinewood Forest community mail room. Edwin Jarvis will offer residents what it calls ‘second-mile’ concierge services, which include securing a dog walker, setting up appointments for home repairs and booking music lessons.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA. — Pinewood Forest and Pace Lynch Corp. have signed Edwin Jarvis, an independent mail center and concierge service, to a lease at a 235-acre mixed-use development in south Atlanta. The project, dubbed Pinewood Forest, comprises single-family homes, multifamily units, a town green, retail space and office space. It is situated near Pinewood Atlanta Studios, which has filmed movies such as “Avengers: Endgame,” “Ant-Man,” “Passengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.” In addition to mail services, Edwin Jarvis will offer residents what it calls “second-mile” concierge services, which include securing a dog walker, setting up appointments for home repairs and booking music lessons. The center’s storefront within Pinewood Forest’s Town Center will connect to the Pinewood Forest community mail room. Other tenants that have signed leases at Pinewood Forest’s Town Center include Leyland Blue Home Décor, Premiere Hair Studio, Sugarcoat Nails, Native Beauty Bar salon and boutique, The Skin Society, Apple Butter Bakery, Honeysuckle Gelato, Hop City + Barleygarden and Braise. Bill Lynch of Pace Lynch Realty and Todd Semrau of Oakhurst Realty Partners represented the developers in the transaction.

