DALLAS — Apparel and accessories retailer Pink Sundays has opened a 2,933-square-foot store at Hillside Village, a grocery-anchored shopping center in northeast Dallas. A grand opening event took place on Saturday, June 15 and featured a DJ, door prizes, giveaway, a charm bar and permanent jewelry station hosted by local jeweler Nikki Smith. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations. Northwood Retail owns Hillside Village.