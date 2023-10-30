Pinky Cole to Open Two Restaurant Concepts at $5B Baltimore Peninsula Development

BALTIMORE — Restaurateur Pinky Cole will open two food-and-beverage concepts, Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, at Baltimore Peninsula, a $5 billion mixed-use redevelopment project currently underway in Baltimore. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, the plant-based restaurants are expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The 14 million-square-foot, 235-acre Baltimore Peninsula development also features a four-acre sports venue, ROOST Apartment Hotel and the Rye House and 250 Mission residential communities.

The development and investment team for the project includes MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Kevin Plank of Under Armour and his Sagamore Ventures investment firm and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Urban Investment Group. Additionally, Pinky Cole will join the development team for Baltimore Peninsula’s Rye Street Market component.