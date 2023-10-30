Monday, October 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMarylandMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Pinky Cole to Open Two Restaurant Concepts at $5B Baltimore Peninsula Development

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — Restaurateur Pinky Cole will open two food-and-beverage concepts, Slutty Vegan and Bar Vegan, at Baltimore Peninsula, a $5 billion mixed-use redevelopment project currently underway in Baltimore. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024, the plant-based restaurants are expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The 14 million-square-foot, 235-acre Baltimore Peninsula development also features a four-acre sports venue, ROOST Apartment Hotel and the Rye House and 250 Mission residential communities.

The development and investment team for the project includes MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Kevin Plank of Under Armour and his Sagamore Ventures investment firm and Goldman Sachs Asset Management Urban Investment Group. Additionally, Pinky Cole will join the development team for Baltimore Peninsula’s Rye Street Market component.

You may also like

CBRE, GMH Communities Acquire 734-Bed Student Housing Community...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 224-Unit Spoke...

Three Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Century Town...

JLL Arranges Office Leases Totaling 24,472 SF at...

BWE Arranges Construction Debt, Equity for 360-Unit Multifamily...

Alpine Start Development Breaks Ground on 261-Unit Multifamily...

Urban Moment Nears Completion of 248-Unit Multifamily Project...

Brixton Capital Sells Decatur 215 Shopping Center in...

PACE Loan Group Funds $11.2M Construction Loan for...