Pinnacle Arranges $15.7M Sale of Parkview Towers Multifamily Property in Englewood, Colorado

Located in Englewood, Colo., Parkview Towers features 87 apartments.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Parkview Towers, an apartment community located at 3655 S. Pearl St. and 3659 S. Pennsylvania St. in Englewood. The property sold for $15.7 million, or $181,034 per unit.

Built in 1972, the community features two six-story towers offering a total of 87 apartments.

Robert Lawson of Pinnacle represented the undisclosed seller, while Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.