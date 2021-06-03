REBusinessOnline

Pinnacle Arranges $15.7M Sale of Parkview Towers Multifamily Property in Englewood, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Parkview-Towers-Englewood-CO

Located in Englewood, Colo., Parkview Towers features 87 apartments.

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Parkview Towers, an apartment community located at 3655 S. Pearl St. and 3659 S. Pennsylvania St. in Englewood. The property sold for $15.7 million, or $181,034 per unit.

Built in 1972, the community features two six-story towers offering a total of 87 apartments.

Robert Lawson of Pinnacle represented the undisclosed seller, while Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews