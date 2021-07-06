Pinnacle Brokers $10.3M Sale of Lynnewood Apartment Property in Littleton, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Lynnewood, located at 5579 S. Windermere St. in Littleton, Colo., features 57 apartments.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Lynnewood, a multifamily property in Littleton. The property traded for $10.3 million. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Andrew Monette and Jeff Johnson of Pinnacle represented the seller, while Josh Newell of Pinnacle represented the buyer in the transaction.