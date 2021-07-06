REBusinessOnline

Pinnacle Brokers $10.3M Sale of Lynnewood Apartment Property in Littleton, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

5579-S-Windermere-St-Littleton-CO

Lynnewood, located at 5579 S. Windermere St. in Littleton, Colo., features 57 apartments.

LITTLETON, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Lynnewood, a multifamily property in Littleton. The property traded for $10.3 million. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Located at 5579 S. Windermere St., Lynnewood features 57 apartments. Andrew Monette and Jeff Johnson of Pinnacle represented the seller, while Josh Newell of Pinnacle represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews