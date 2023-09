LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the purchase of an eight-unit apartment building located at 8447-8449 W. Dakota Ave. in Lakewood. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $2.1 million, or $262,000 per unit, in an all-cash transaction. The name of the seller was also not released.

Josh Newell, Connor Knutson and Jake Waxter of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.