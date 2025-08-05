Tuesday, August 5, 2025
1835-W-120th-Ave-Westminster-CO
Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,162-square-foot restaurant property at 1835 W. 120th Ave. in Westminster, Colo.
Pinnacle Brokers $2.1M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Retail Property in Westminster, Colorado

by Amy Works

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the purchase of a freestanding, single-tenant retail property located at 1835 W. 120th Ave. in Westminster. Surreal Holdings acquired the asset for $2.1 million. Starbucks Coffee occupies the 2,162-square-foot property, which includes a drive-thru, on a net-lease basis. Elizabeth Morgan, Cody Stambaugh and Kyle Moyer of Pinnacle’s MorganStambaugh Group represented the buyer, while David Wirgler of Northmarq represented the undisclosed seller.

