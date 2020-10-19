REBusinessOnline

Pinnacle Brokers $3.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

15500-E-13th-Ave-Aurora-CO

Located at 15500 E. 13th Ave. in Aurora, Colo., the building features 28 apartments.

AURORA, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located at 15500 E. 13th Ave. in Aurora for $3.1 million, or $110,714 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

At the time of sale, the 28-unit building was 18 percent vacant. The property was built in 1972.

Josh Newell, Bart Thompson and Jesse Allen of the Newell Team at Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  