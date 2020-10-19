Pinnacle Brokers $3.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located at 15500 E. 13th Ave. in Aurora, Colo., the building features 28 apartments.

AURORA, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a multifamily property located at 15500 E. 13th Ave. in Aurora for $3.1 million, or $110,714 per unit. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

At the time of sale, the 28-unit building was 18 percent vacant. The property was built in 1972.

Josh Newell, Bart Thompson and Jesse Allen of the Newell Team at Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the seller and buyer in the deal.