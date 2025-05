BOULDER, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of 1937 Goss Street, a value-add multifamily property in Boulder. The asset traded for $3.4 million, or $309,091 per unit. The 11-unit building is located in close proximity to the University of Colorado Boulder. Luke Salazar, Robert Lawson and Jim Knowlton of Pinnacle represented the buyer and seller in the deal.