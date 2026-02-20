Pinnacle Brokers $3.5M Sale of Two Retail Properties in Littleton, Colorado

LITTLETON, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $3.5 million sale of two retail properties in Littleton. Totaling 8,558 square feet, the properties are the Kauer Building at 2500 W. Main St. and an Art Deco-style building at 5711 S. Nevada St. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale.

R.C. Myles and Craig Myles of Pinnacle’s MB Team, along with Eric Shaw of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, represented the undisclosed sellers in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.