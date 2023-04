DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of a 24-unit apartment building in Denver for $3.7 million.

The community is located at 1400 W. Mississippi Ave. It was built in 1963. The sale represented a per-unit price of $154,167, or $208.97 per square foot.

Josh Newell of the Newell Team at Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller, while the firm’s Connor Knutson and Jake Waxter represented the undisclosed buyer.