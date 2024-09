LOUISVILLE, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the $42 million sale of Delo Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1140 Cannon St. in Louisville. Situated roughly 21 miles north of Denver and nine miles east of Boulder, Delo Apartments offers 130 apartments.

Michael Krebsbach and Kenny Clarke of Pinnacle represented the buyer and seller in the off-market transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.