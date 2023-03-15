Pinnacle Brokers $6.5M Sale of 31-Unit Apartment Community in Denver

2444 S. York St. in Denver features 31 multifamily units.

DENVER — A California-based legacy real estate family has acquired the 31-unit multifamily property at 2444 S. York St. in Denver for $6.5 million.

Mike Krebsbach and Kenny Clarke of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer, and were able to secure an 18.35 percent discount, equating to a nearly $1.5 million price reduction, over the asset’s original listing price when it had gone under contract with another buyer. The buyer also assumed the seller’s low-leverage loan.

The listing broker was Kyle Malnati of Calibrate Real Estate. The seller was not disclosed.