Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 38,114 SF Flex Property in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of an office, industrial and warehouse facility situated on 3.3 acres in Wheat Ridge, just west of Denver. Tecta LLC and Solo@LHC LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $4.8 million.

Located at 4725 Independence St., two tenants fully occupy the 38,114-square-foot property.

John Reynolds and James Wachholz of Cushman & Wakefield, along with RC Myles of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, represented the seller, while Mark Alley and Paul Schneider with Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.