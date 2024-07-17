Wednesday, July 17, 2024
4725-Independence-St-Wheat-Ridge-CO
Two tenants occupy the 38,114-square-foot office, industrial and warehouse property at 4725 Independence St. in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 38,114 SF Flex Property in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

by Amy Works

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of an office, industrial and warehouse facility situated on 3.3 acres in Wheat Ridge, just west of Denver. Tecta LLC and Solo@LHC LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $4.8 million.

Located at 4725 Independence St., two tenants fully occupy the 38,114-square-foot property.

John Reynolds and James Wachholz of Cushman & Wakefield, along with RC Myles of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, represented the seller, while Mark Alley and Paul Schneider with Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer in the deal.

