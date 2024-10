DENVER — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 6,233-square-foot retail boutique at 1532 Emerson St. in Denver. The three-story property traded for $1.3 million.

Nick Schill of Pinnacle represented the seller, an entity doing business as FILROSS 1328 LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. According to LoopNet Inc., the property, informally known as The Gargoyle Building, was originally built in 1937.