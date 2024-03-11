Monday, March 11, 2024
13670-E-Alameda-Ave-Aurora-CO
Plaza West at Aurora Town Center in Aurora, Colo., features 94,949 square feet of retail space.
Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 94,949 SF Plaza West at Aurora Town Center in Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Plaza West at Aurora Town Center, a 94,949-square-foot retail center in the Denver suburb of Aurora. The Colorado- and California-based sellers sold the asset to a Colorado-based investment group for $8 million.

Situated on 7.8 acres at 13670 E. Alameda Ave., Plaza West at Aurora Town Center was 65 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property consists of a shopping center, which was built in 1985, anchored by Dollar Tree and Harbor Freight Tools, and a freestanding drive-thru building built in 2021 and occupied by Starbucks Coffee.

Justin Krieger of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors handled the transaction.

