Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 94,949 SF Plaza West at Aurora Town Center in Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Plaza West at Aurora Town Center, a 94,949-square-foot retail center in the Denver suburb of Aurora. The Colorado- and California-based sellers sold the asset to a Colorado-based investment group for $8 million.

Situated on 7.8 acres at 13670 E. Alameda Ave., Plaza West at Aurora Town Center was 65 percent occupied at the time of sale. The property consists of a shopping center, which was built in 1985, anchored by Dollar Tree and Harbor Freight Tools, and a freestanding drive-thru building built in 2021 and occupied by Starbucks Coffee.

Justin Krieger of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors handled the transaction.