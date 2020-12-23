REBusinessOnline

Pinnacle Estate Advisors Arranges $14.9M Sale of Brentwood Center Retail Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Brentwood_Center

Save A Lot, Subway, Cricket Wireless, Burger King, Payless ShoeSource and Family Dollar are tenants at Brentwood Center in Denver.

DENVER — Pinnacle Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Brentwood Center, a shopping center located at 1951, 2095 and 2099 S. Federal Blvd. and 2000 S. Hazel Court in Denver. A local partnership sold the asset to a Denver-based private investor for $14.9 million.

Situated on 13.3 acres, Brentwood Center consists of eight buildings offering a total of 133,494 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 84 percent leased to 30 tenants, including Save A Lot, Family Dollar, Brurger King and Aaron’s.

Justin Kreiger of Pinnacle represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  