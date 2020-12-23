Pinnacle Estate Advisors Arranges $14.9M Sale of Brentwood Center Retail Property in Denver

Save A Lot, Subway, Cricket Wireless, Burger King, Payless ShoeSource and Family Dollar are tenants at Brentwood Center in Denver.

DENVER — Pinnacle Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Brentwood Center, a shopping center located at 1951, 2095 and 2099 S. Federal Blvd. and 2000 S. Hazel Court in Denver. A local partnership sold the asset to a Denver-based private investor for $14.9 million.

Situated on 13.3 acres, Brentwood Center consists of eight buildings offering a total of 133,494 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 84 percent leased to 30 tenants, including Save A Lot, Family Dollar, Brurger King and Aaron’s.

Justin Kreiger of Pinnacle represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.