Pinnacle Holdings Sells 112-Unit Rancho Las Palmas Apartments in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Boca Raton, Fla.-based Pinnacle Holdings has completed the disposition of Rancho Las Palmas Apartments in Tempe to an Arizona-based private investor for $18 million, or $160,714 per unit.

Built in 1986 on 5.2 acres, Rancho Las Palmas features 112 apartments spread across six two-story and three-story buildings. The community offers 48 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units with an average size of 777 square feet. Unit amenities include balconies/patios, vaulted ceilings in select units and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliance packages in select units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, spa, laundry facility, gated entry and ample parking.

Avison Young’s Peter Sherman, Keith O’Donnell and Mark Seale, along with Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, Doug Lazovick and Tyler Bruggman of ABI Multifamily, brokered the transaction.