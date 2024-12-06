Friday, December 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rancho-Las-Palmas-Tempe-AZ
Rancho Las Palmas Apartments in Tempe, Ariz., offers 112 one- and two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Pinnacle Holdings Sells 112-Unit Rancho Las Palmas Apartments in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Boca Raton, Fla.-based Pinnacle Holdings has completed the disposition of Rancho Las Palmas Apartments in Tempe to an Arizona-based private investor for $18 million, or $160,714 per unit.

Built in 1986 on 5.2 acres, Rancho Las Palmas features 112 apartments spread across six two-story and three-story buildings. The community offers 48 one-bedroom units and 64 two-bedroom units with an average size of 777 square feet. Unit amenities include balconies/patios, vaulted ceilings in select units and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliance packages in select units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, spa, laundry facility, gated entry and ample parking.

Avison Young’s Peter Sherman, Keith O’Donnell and Mark Seale, along with Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang, Doug Lazovick and Tyler Bruggman of ABI Multifamily, brokered the transaction.

You may also like

Ambient Communities Buys 24-Story Office Tower in San...

Disney Investment Group Brokers Sale of 47,857 SF...

MMCC Arranges $4.7M Loan for Refinancing of Colorado...

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 16,938 SF Retail...

BWE Arranges $20M Acquisition Loan for Innovation Park...

Gindi Equities Acquires 252-Unit Timber Creek Apartment Homes...

Venture One Buys 74,975 SF Industrial Building in...

SRS Brokers $2.6M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground...

BWE Arranges $57.8M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors...