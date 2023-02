Pinnacle Negotiates $16.5M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Colorado Springs

The two-property multifamily portfolio includes 3950-3960 Galley Road (pictured) and 1429 Potter Drive in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of an apartment portfolio in Colorado Springs. The assets traded for $16.5 million.

Totaling 120 apartments, the properties are located at 1429 Potter Drive and 3950-3960 Galley Road.

Mike Krebsbach of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the transaction.