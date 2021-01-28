Pinnacle Negotiates $2.6M Sale of Retail Building in Castle Rock, Colorado

Located at 970 Park St. in Castle Rock, Colo., the property features 11,143 square feet of flexible retail space.

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 970 Park St. in Castle Rock. The building traded hands for $2.6 million, or $237.82 per square foot.

Located on a corner lot, the 11,143-square-foot property is situated on a lighted interchange and offers flexible zoning allowing for multiple uses. The building was constructed in 2005.

Robert Lawson and Jamie Mitchell of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.