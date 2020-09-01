Pinnacle Negotiates $3.1M Acquisition of Multifamily Building in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors LLC has negotiated the sale of 9885 W. 21st Ave. in Lakewood for $3.1 million. The 16-unit multifamily building, constructed in 1961, received recent capital improvements such as new paint, landscaping, hot water heaters, laundry equipment, windows, lighting and interiors. Robert Lawson, Jim Knolton and Luke Salazar of Pinnacle represented the undisclosed buyer and seller.