ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Kings Brook Arms Apartments, a value-add multifamily property located at 3445-3455 S. Marion St. in Englewood. The property traded for $5.1 million, or $150,000 per unit. The names of the buyer and seller were not released. Mark Knowlton, Jim Knowlton and Chris Knowlton of Pinnacle handled the transaction. Bank of Colorado provided financing for the acquisition.